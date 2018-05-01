Trump's former doctor claims Trump wrote 2015 health letter

Harold Bornstein, President Donald Trump’s former doctor, claims Trump dictated a letter describing his health during the presidential campaign. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – The letter President Donald Trump’s physician issued in 2015 on the then-presidential candidate’s health raised eyebrows for language that sounded strikingly similar to how Trump speaks.

Dr. Harold Bornstein said on Tuesday that’s because Trump dictated the letter to him.

That letter contains phrases like "his physical strength and stamina are extraordinary" and says Trump would be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

One of the only medical stats the letter contained was Trump’s blood pressure of 110/65, which the letter called "astonishingly excellent."

Bornstein later issued another letter written in a more businesslike tone, with information like Trump’s height, weight and prescription medication.

Bornstein also claimed Tuesday that associates of Trump's robbed his office to retrieve the president's medical records soon after the election.

In 2016, Bornstein maintained that he wrote the original letter. The White House hasn’t commented on Bornstein's claim.

