Charges: Neighbor, ex-girlfriend murdered man, slept above his body

The district attorney alleges Carlos Graham killed his Catskill neighbor, Brandyn Foster, with Foster’s ex-girlfriend Sade Knox. (Source: Catskill Police/WTEN)

CATSKILL, NY (WTEN/CNN) - A man accused of killing his neighbor and concealing the body inside a house was charged with eight felonies on Tuesday.

Appearing in jailhouse orange, Carlos Graham was arraigned in Greene County court, facing charges that include murder and concealment of a human corpse.

The district attorney, Joseph Stanzione, has not divulged a motive, but alleges Graham killed his Catskill neighbor, Brandyn Foster.

"It's a horrific crime,” he said. “This is a situation where Brandyn Foster was shot to death and then his body was hidden."

Stanzione claims Foster's own ex-girlfriend, Sade Knox, who had moved in with Graham, helped to conceal Foster’s body inside their Catskill home.

“They moved him into the crawl space, basically replaced the floor of the bedroom, replaced the carpeting, and left his body underneath that home," Stanzione said.

He added “they were sleeping right above his body.”

Foster’s remains were discovered during a police search in February.

Stanzione now alleges that Knox, Graham and a friend concocted a story that Foster was running from personal troubles when he went missing.

They even went as far as to dump his vehicle in a parking lot outside of a Connecticut casino.

But Stanzione said they didn't figure on security cameras capturing their every move.

"So they weren't able to get away with the lie that Brandyn Foster drove himself out to Connecticut," he said.

No one would answer the door at Sade Knox's Kingston home.

She's out on bail after pleading not guilty to several charges including grand larceny and concealing a human corpse.

