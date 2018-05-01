Police ID husband and wife found dead in Delhi house fire

A husband and wife were found dead in their bedroom following a house fire in Delhi Township Tuesday.

Delhi police identified the couple as Lawrence Morgan, 69, and Marsha Morgan, 68.

The fire was already out when crews responded to the Samoht Ridge home around 4:35 p.m., according to Lt. Joe Macaluso.

Delhi Police and Fire are working with the Hamilton County Coroner's Office to determine the couple's cause of death.

There are no signs of foul play, Macaluso said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.