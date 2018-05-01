Parkland shooting victim's dad files wrongful death lawsuit - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Parkland shooting victim's dad files wrongful death lawsuit

Andrew Pollack, the father of Stoneman Douglas shooting victim Meadow Pollack, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. (Source: WSVN/CNN) Andrew Pollack, the father of Stoneman Douglas shooting victim Meadow Pollack, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

PARKLAND, FL (WSVN/CNN) – One of the most outspoken parents of the victims in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is taking legal action.

Seventeen people died in the Valentine’s Day shooting in Parkland.

"It’s my daughter, and she’s telling me, 'Daddy, you fight for me,' you know, 'You don’t quit.' And I’m not going to quit, man," said Andrew Pollack, who filed the lawsuit over the wrongful death of his daughter, Parkland victim Meadow Pollack.

The lawsuit names several defendants, including confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz and former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Peterson, the school resource officer who was criticized for not going into the school to confront the shooter.

"He should start looking for another country to move to, because he’s not going to find a spot in this country where no one’s not going to point their finger at him and recognize him for the coward he was," Pollack said.

Pollack said he's not suing for the money. He said he wants more information about the shooting to come out in court, and he wants justice.

When contacted, the attorney for Peterson said he has no comment at this time.

"He let my daughter get shot nine times at point-blank range," Pollack said. "You ask me why I’m doing it. That’s why I’m doing it. He let my daughter get shot nine times."

Pollack's lawsuit is the second one filed over the mass shooting. The attorney for Parkland survivor Anthony Borges filed a lawsuit on his behalf last month.

Copyright 2018 WSVN via CNN. All rights reserved.

