Trump's longtime doctor describes 'raid' to obtain records

President Donald Trump’s former doctor claims Trump dictated a letter describing his health during the presidential campaign.Full Story >
President Donald Trump’s former doctor claims Trump dictated a letter describing his health during the presidential campaign.Full Story >
President Donald Trump’s former doctor said Trump’s former bodyguard and a top lawyer for the Trump Organization took the president’s medical records from his office shortly after the election, in what he’s calling a "raid."Full Story >
President Donald Trump’s former doctor said Trump’s former bodyguard and a top lawyer for the Trump Organization took the president’s medical records from his office shortly after the election, in what he’s calling a "raid."Full Story >
Solid economic growth, low unemployment and evidence of inflation pressures are expected to keep the central bank on a path of gradual rate hikes the rest of the year.Full Story >
Solid economic growth, low unemployment and evidence of inflation pressures are expected to keep the central bank on a path of gradual rate hikes the rest of the year.Full Story >
Even if Mueller's team decided to subpoena Trump as part of the investigation, he could still fight it in court or refuse to answer questions by invoking his Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination.Full Story >
Even if Mueller's team decided to subpoena Trump as part of the investigation, he could still fight it in court or refuse to answer questions by invoking his Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination.Full Story >
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled Monday what he claimed was a "half ton" of Iranian nuclear documents collected by Israeli intelligence.Full Story >
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled Monday what he claimed was a "half ton" of Iranian nuclear documents collected by Israeli intelligence.Full Story >
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of space.Full Story >
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of space.Full Story >
Solid economic growth, low unemployment and evidence of inflation pressures are expected to keep the central bank on a path of gradual rate hikes the rest of the year.Full Story >
Solid economic growth, low unemployment and evidence of inflation pressures are expected to keep the central bank on a path of gradual rate hikes the rest of the year.Full Story >
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.Full Story >
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.Full Story >
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameFull Story >
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameFull Story >
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.Full Story >
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.Full Story >
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceFull Story >
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceFull Story >
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsFull Story >
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsFull Story >
About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight dayFull Story >
About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight dayFull Story >
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsFull Story >
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsFull Story >
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowFull Story >
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowFull Story >
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerFull Story >
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerFull Story >
As thousands of teachers and supporters gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest inadequate public school funding for a second day Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey again skipped the chance to address themFull Story >
As thousands of teachers and supporters gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest inadequate public school funding for a second day Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey again skipped the chance to address themFull Story >