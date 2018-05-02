Woman pleads guilty to killing boyfriend in DUI crash

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to killing her boyfriend by drunkenly running him down with her vehicle.
Prosecutors say 48-year-old Gloria Lee entered the plea Tuesday to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and DUI related to the May 2017 death of Darrone Jones.
Police say Jones was walking toward Lee's vehicle on the opposite side of an Akron road when she sped up and hit him. Jones died of his injuries about a month later.
Lee's blood alcohol level was measured to be 0.192, more than twice the legal limit.
Sentencing is set for June 14.
