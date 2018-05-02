Statue of heroic war horse to be unveiled in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Horse Park plans to unveil a statue of a horse that became a hero during the Korean War.
A statement from the park says the 1,000-pound (450-kilogram) statue of Sgt. Reckless will be unveiled Saturday.
The small mare had a racing background and was purchased by the U.S. Marines to carry ammunition. In a 1953 battle, she carried more than 9,000 pounds (4,000 kilograms) of ammunition on her back and made 51 trips to gun sites. She was wounded twice, but carried on. She also helped evacuate dead and wounded soldiers.
The statue in Lexington will be unveiled by four Korean War veterans who served with the horse.
The dedication comes more than two years after Marine Corps veterans and private citizens began raising money for the statue.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man was taken into custody after a SWAT situation Tuesday in North College Hill.Full Story >
A man was taken into custody after a SWAT situation Tuesday in North College Hill.Full Story >
Authorities say two people were found dead after a Tuesday fire in Delhi.Full Story >
Authorities say two people were found dead after a Tuesday fire in Delhi.Full Story >
The mother of a sixth-grader at Columbia Elementary School recently posted a video of her son allegedly being bullied on a school bus.Full Story >
The mother of a sixth-grader at Columbia Elementary School recently posted a video of her son allegedly being bullied on a school bus.Full Story >
An area mother and police are asking for the public's help to find a hit-and-run driver.Full Story >
An area mother and police are asking for the public's help to find a hit-and-run driver.Full Story >
An Erlanger family is asking for help finding a stolen ATV.Full Story >
An Erlanger family is asking for help finding a stolen ATV.Full Story >