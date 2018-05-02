Police veteran to head criminal justice training agency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The deputy commissioner for Kentucky State Police has been appointed to a new role as commissioner for the Department of Criminal Justice Training.

William Alexander Payne's appointment was announced Tuesday by Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley.

The criminal justice training department is located at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. It provides entry-level and professional-development training for law enforcement officers across the state.

Payne joins the department with more than 30 years of experience in policing, training and operations, including 20 years at KSP. For the past two years, he has served as second-in-command for state police, overseeing administrative policy and operational services.

Before joining KSP, Payne served as patrol commander and special operations group commander for Jeffersontown police. Payne served with KSP from 1985 to 2004, starting as a trooper.

