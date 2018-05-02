Teen accepted to 113 colleges, offered $4.5M in scholarships

GREENSBORO, NC (RNN) – When it came to choosing which college she would attend, one North Carolina teenager had plenty of options after she was accepted to more than 100 schools.

Jasmine Harrison, 17, plans to attend Bennett College in Greensboro, NC, on a full ride scholarship, according to WFMY. She will major in biology and wants to become a NICU nurse.

But it wasn’t easy for the teenager to make that decision. The 17-year-old was accepted to 113 colleges and awarded $4.5 million in merit-based scholarships.

"When I got the first couple in the mail, I was like, 'OK, this is really happening.' I didn't really think I'd be able to do that," Harrison told WFMY.

Much love for Jasmine Harrison. She got into 113 colleges and was awarded more than FOUR MILLION DOLLARS in scholarships. @wfmy #BlackGirlMagic https://t.co/FE3VBhyCMn pic.twitter.com/IDiNgmkhH4 — Taheshah Moise (@Taheshah) May 1, 2018

Harrison was awarded full rides to three schools: Bennett College, Ed Waters College in Jacksonville, FL, and Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, MS.

With help from her mother and school’s faculty, WFMY reports Harrison was able to apply to all the schools for just $135.

The teenager spent hours pouring over each entry, making sure they were perfect, and when she wanted to quit, she called on her faith.

"On those late nights when I was filling out those applications with my mom and we just felt like we cannot do this, we just ended up singing gospel songs together to get through the night," Harrison told WFMY.

Wow! Greensboro teen accepted to 113 colleges, awarded $4.5 million in scholarships https://t.co/1ZIhULmMVI pic.twitter.com/d0dSNpdgJP — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) May 1, 2018

Luckily, Harrison was able to apply to 53 Historically Black Colleges and Universities with just one application. She also used the common application to apply to 20 more at once.

Harrison will graduate May 24 from The Academy at Smith in Greensboro, with an expected 4.0 GPA.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.