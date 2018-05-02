Man wounded by Columbus officers during domestic call

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus police say officers have wounded a man during a domestic violence call.
A Police Department spokesman says the officers were called to a residence shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man having stabbed a woman. The spokesman says officers opened fire after encountering the man, shooting him "an undetermined number of times."
Police have not released any additional details.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the man was taken to a downtown Columbus hospital in critical condition. A second person was hospitalized, although it's unclear whether it was the woman who was stabbed.
It's the sixth police shooting in Columbus this year.
Columbus officers killed a man early Monday who had fatally stabbed two women and critically injured another man.
