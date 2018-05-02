Campaigning lively across Ohio ahead of Tuesday primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Democrats are crisscrossing Ohio highlighting what they say is a "culture of corruption" among Republicans, while the GOP's endorsed gubernatorial ticket is embarking on a "rock solid conservative" tour.
Both parties are working hard to get their messages out across the bellwether state ahead of Tuesday's primary elections.
Democratic Auditor candidate Zack Space, a former congressman, joined Democratic state legislative candidates hoping to make inroads in the Republican-led Legislature on stops in Zanesville and Lancaster on Wednesday.
They are highlighting Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger's recent resignation amid FBI questioning and whistleblower claims against the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.
Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine and running mate Jon Husted, Ohio's secretary of state, planned a "Rock Solid Conservative" tour rallying supporters in a dozen counties Thursday through Monday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
