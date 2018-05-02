Hepatitis A case confirmed at Kentucky school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Health officials in Kentucky say a case of Hepatitis A has been found at an elementary school.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said Wednesday the case was confirmed at Millcreek Elementary in Lexington.
The announcement comes as the state deals with an outbreak of the disease in six other counties. There have been more than 350 cases reported statewide including three deaths.
The contagious viral infection can damage the liver. Symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, fever and jaundice.
Media report Millcreek Principal Greg Ross sent a letter to families saying crews had performed a deep cleaning of the school. He said health officials are sending information home with students.
A new state law requires students to have the Hepatitis A vaccine beginning this fall.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A subpoena from Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters halted Wednesday morning's scheduled meeting to reveal the results of the Kyle Plush death investigation.Full Story >
A subpoena from Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters halted Wednesday morning's scheduled meeting to reveal the results of the Kyle Plush death investigation.Full Story >
The Boone County Sheriff’s office is investigating a collision involving a pedestrian Wednesday.Full Story >
The Boone County Sheriff’s office is investigating a collision involving a pedestrian Wednesday.Full Story >
Delhi police identified the couple as Lawrence Morgan, 69, and Marsha Morgan, 68.Full Story >
Delhi police identified the couple as Lawrence Morgan, 69, and Marsha Morgan, 68.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A young fan favorite from the FOX hit Gotham will join a host of stars at the Cincinnati Comic Expo.Full Story >
A young fan favorite from the FOX hit Gotham will join a host of stars at the Cincinnati Comic Expo.Full Story >