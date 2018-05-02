Man hit by car in Burlington suffers life-threatening injuries

The Boone County Sheriff’s office is investigating a collision involving a pedestrian Wednesday.

A man was hit by a Chevy Cobalt on Burlington Pike between Tosha Drive and Ethan Drive just before 6 a.m.

The pedestrian, identified as Jason Niehoff, 31, of Crescent Springs, was walking in the roadway when he was hit, according to Major Tom Scheben.

Niehoff suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The driver of the Cobalt is cooperating with investigators and no charges have been filed at this time, according to Scheben.

Authorities said speed and impairment are not believed to be a factor for the driver.

The roadway and intersection reopened to traffic around 7:30 a.m.

