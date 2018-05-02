Former WWE star Kane wins Republican mayoral primary

Glenn Jacobs joined former WWE superstars Jesse Ventura and Terrance Gerin, who also took their a chance at a run in politics. (Source: TWITTER)

(RNN) - In the ring, WWE fans knew him as Kane. In Knox County, TN, they may soon know him as Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

The former professional wrestler beat county Commissioners Brad Anders and Bob Thomas on Tuesday in a race to represent the Republican party in the race for Mayor of Knox County.

Officials said there are a few provisional ballots that still need to be counted and that official results will be in next week, WATE reported.

Jacobs is holding onto a slim 17-vote lead.

"This was a real hard-fought race. People showed up. Together we won tonight. Together we are going to see how great Knox County can be working together," Jacobs told WATE.

Jacobs took to his Twitter page to thank his supporters and everyone who helped his campaign.

Thanks to everyone who helped win this historic victory!! The people who cast a ballot for me, my great team, my wonderful volunteers. Looking forward to VICTORY in the general election! — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 2, 2018

Jacobs will face Democrat Linda Haney in the Aug. 2 mayoral election.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.