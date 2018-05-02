Former WWE star Kane wins Republican mayoral primary

The data-mining and political consulting firm that worked for President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign says it is shutting down.Full Story >
The data-mining and political consulting firm that worked for President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign says it is shutting down.Full Story >
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of space.Full Story >
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of space.Full Story >
HBO renewed its hit sci-fi drama Westworld for a third season, just a few weeks after season 2 of the show premiered on the network. There is no word on when fans can expect season 3 to premiere at this point.Full Story >
HBO renewed its hit sci-fi drama Westworld for a third season, just a few weeks after season 2 of the show premiered on the network. There is no word on when fans can expect season 3 to premiere at this point.Full Story >
13 Reasons Why finally has a Season 2 teaser and premiere date, but it seems things are not what they appear to be.Full Story >
13 Reasons Why finally has a Season 2 teaser and premiere date, but it seems things are not what they appear to be.Full Story >
Season 5 of Arrested Development is still in the works, but it looks like you'll be able to take another swing at a remixed Season 4 very soon!Full Story >
Season 5 of Arrested Development is still in the works, but it looks like you'll be able to take another swing at a remixed Season 4 very soon!Full Story >
Facebook is going to get into the dating gameFull Story >
Facebook is going to get into the dating gameFull Story >