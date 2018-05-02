Ty Cobb leaves Trump's White House legal team - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ty Cobb leaves Trump's White House legal team

President Donald Trump's legal team is losing a member - Ty Cobb. (Source: CNN) President Donald Trump's legal team is losing a member - Ty Cobb. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - White House lawyer Ty Cobb is retiring at the end of the month.

Cobb informed Chief of Staff John Kelly of the move last week, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Wednesday. 

He has been the top lawyer representing President Donald Trump in the Russia probe since July 15. Cobb has been discussing retirement for weeks, Sanders said.

Emmett Flood, who represented President Bill Clinton during his impeachment, will be replacing Cobb on Trump's legal team, The New York Times reported.

Flood also was in the White House Counsel's Office during George W. Bush's second term and represented former Vice President Dick Cheney while in private practice.

"It has been an honor to serve the country in this capacity at the White House," Cobb told New York Times. "I wish everybody well moving forward."

His departure comes as Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and a strong advocate for Trump, joined Trump's legal team in April.

John Dowd left the White House legal team in March.

A partner in the investigations practice of Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C., Cobb is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and a former federal prosecutor, according to his White House bio. He earned his juris doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center and A.B. from Harvard College.

The move comes two days after New York Times' report on leaked questions special counsel Robert Mueller submitted to Trump's lawyers. Mueller is investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election, as well as the connections between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

