Ty Cobb leaves Trump's White House legal team amid subpoena talk - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ty Cobb leaves Trump's White House legal team amid subpoena talk

President Donald Trump's legal team is losing a member - Ty Cobb. (Source: CNN) President Donald Trump's legal team is losing a member - Ty Cobb. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - White House lawyer Ty Cobb is retiring at the end of the month.

Cobb informed Chief of Staff John Kelly of the move last week, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Wednesday. 

He has been the top lawyer representing President Donald Trump in the Russia probe since July 15. Cobb has been discussing retirement for weeks, Sanders said.

John Dowd, who left the White House legal team in March, said this week that Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation raised the possibility of issuing a subpoena for Trump, according to the Associated Press.

Emmett Flood, who represented President Bill Clinton during his impeachment, will be replacing Cobb on Trump's legal team, The New York Times reported.

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York who joined Trump's legal team in April, told The Washington Post on Wednesday that the president's legal team felt they needed someone "more aggressive." Giuliani also said if the president spoke with Mueller, it would be a no more than a 3-hour interview. 

Flood also was in the White House Counsel's Office during George W. Bush's second term and represented former Vice President Dick Cheney while in private practice.

"It has been an honor to serve the country in this capacity at the White House," Cobb told New York Times. "I wish everybody well moving forward."

A partner in the investigations practice of Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C., Cobb is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and a former federal prosecutor, according to his White House bio. He earned his juris doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center and A.B. from Harvard College.

The move comes two days after New York Times' report on leaked questions that Mueller's team submitted to Trump's lawyers. Mueller is investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election, as well as the connections between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Sen. Orrin Hatch eyes legacy with archive, think tank plans

    Sen. Orrin Hatch eyes legacy with archive, think tank plans

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-05-02 13:39:44 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-05-02 19:10:05 GMT
    3,000 boxes of papers and memorabilia from a 42-year career in Washington will be part of a library and think tank being named for retiring U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch on Wednesday.Full Story >
    3,000 boxes of papers and memorabilia from a 42-year career in Washington will be part of a library and think tank being named for retiring U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch on Wednesday.Full Story >

  • Migrant caravan asylum bids mostly shielded from public view

    Migrant caravan asylum bids mostly shielded from public view

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-05-01 06:49:12 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-05-02 19:04:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). A two-year-old child from Honduras gets treatment for an ear infection after sleeping in the open in front of the El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, April 30, 2018. About 200 people in a caravan of ...(AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). A two-year-old child from Honduras gets treatment for an ear infection after sleeping in the open in front of the El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, April 30, 2018. About 200 people in a caravan of ...

    U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of space.

    Full Story >

    U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of space.

    Full Story >

  • Iowa lawmakers approve banning abortion at 'fetal heartbeat'

    Iowa lawmakers approve banning abortion at 'fetal heartbeat'

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-05-02 12:59:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-05-02 19:08:24 GMT
    Critics say the so-called "heartbeat" bill would ban the medical procedure before some women even know they're pregnant, and it sets the state up for a legal challenge over its constitutionality. (Source: Raycom Media)Critics say the so-called "heartbeat" bill would ban the medical procedure before some women even know they're pregnant, and it sets the state up for a legal challenge over its constitutionality. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

    Full Story >

    Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly