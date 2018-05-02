Ty Cobb leaves Trump's White House legal team amid subpoena talk

(RNN) - White House lawyer Ty Cobb is retiring at the end of the month.

Cobb informed Chief of Staff John Kelly of the move last week, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Wednesday.

He has been the top lawyer representing President Donald Trump in the Russia probe since July 15. Cobb has been discussing retirement for weeks, Sanders said.

John Dowd, who left the White House legal team in March, said this week that Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation raised the possibility of issuing a subpoena for Trump, according to the Associated Press.

Emmett Flood, who represented President Bill Clinton during his impeachment, will be replacing Cobb on Trump's legal team, The New York Times reported.

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York who joined Trump's legal team in April, told The Washington Post on Wednesday that the president's legal team felt they needed someone "more aggressive." Giuliani also said if the president spoke with Mueller, it would be a no more than a 3-hour interview.

NEWS-Giuliani, mins after Cobb exit, goes on-rec w/ @WashingtonPost re: Mueller intvw. “Some people have talked about a possible 12-hour interview. If it happens, that’s not going to happen, I’ll tell you that. It’d be, max, two to three hours around a narrow set of questions." — Robert Costa (@costareports) May 2, 2018

Flood also was in the White House Counsel's Office during George W. Bush's second term and represented former Vice President Dick Cheney while in private practice.

"It has been an honor to serve the country in this capacity at the White House," Cobb told New York Times. "I wish everybody well moving forward."

A partner in the investigations practice of Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C., Cobb is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and a former federal prosecutor, according to his White House bio. He earned his juris doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center and A.B. from Harvard College.

The move comes two days after New York Times' report on leaked questions that Mueller's team submitted to Trump's lawyers. Mueller is investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election, as well as the connections between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.

