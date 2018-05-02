Cincinnati Zoo says happy Mother's Day with free admission

Celebrate Mother’s Day with the special women in your life and your favorite animal moms.

Every mom that comes to the zoo on Sunday, May 13, will get in for free.

The 33rd annual Zoo Babies celebration will be underway and feature everyone's favorite diva, hippo Fiona and all her baby friends.

Some of the babies you can visit include endangered species like Kendi the eastern black rhino, and Elle the western lowland gorilla.

Zoo visitors can spot areas the babies can be found by looking for six-foot-tall stork signs marking their location.

