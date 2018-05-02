Police investigating shooting Westwood

Cincinnati Police District 3 officers are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened on the 2800 block of Harrison Avenue.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they're looking for a suspect's vehicle described as being white with tinted windows.

Schools near the shooting were temporarily placed on lock-down but that order was lifted.

