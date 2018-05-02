Police identify shooter, victims in Ohio fatal stabbings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus police have identified the man who stabbed two women and a man to death and critically injured a woman before he was fatally shot by an officer while holding a butcher knife.
Police on Wednesday identified the man killed by police Monday morning outside a Columbus apartment complex as 64-year-old Abadi Gebregziber.
Police say the women are 33-year-old Azeb Demewez and 18-year-old Selam Habte, and the man is 19-year-old Russom Habte.
Police say 51-year-old Alganesh Gebrezgabiher remains hospitalized in critical condition.
WBNS-TV reports Selam and Russom Habte were sister and brother and Alganesh Gebrezgabiher is their mother.
Police haven't said what prompted the attack.
Police say an officer shocked Abadi Gebregziber with a stun gun before another officer opened fire and killed him.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
