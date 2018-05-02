Bison headbutts 72-year-old woman in Yellowstone

The bison butted Virginia Junk in the thigh and tossed her off the trail. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Don’t mess with the bison at Yellowstone National Park. They don’t kowtow to anyone.

On Monday afternoon, 72-year-old Virginia Junk of Boise, ID, found herself face-to-face with one of the hooved beasts when she was on a trail in the Old Faithful area.

The bison butted her in the thigh and tossed her off the trail, a statement from Yellowstone said.

Park rangers treated Junk for “minor injuries” before she was taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, ID.

“Animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be,” the statement said. “When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.”

Bison encounters aren’t unheard of at Yellowstone.

This is the first one for 2018, but there also was one last year and five in 2015.

