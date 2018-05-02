Ohio woman awaiting trial in son's death bears 10th child

CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio woman awaiting trial in the death of her 5-year-old developmentally disabled son whose body was found buried in her backyard has given birth for the 10th time.
Cleveland.com reports 34-year-old Larissa Rodriguez, of Cleveland, was taken to a hospital from the Cuyahoga County Jail where she gave birth to a daughter April 27. The county has taken temporary custody of the infant.
Rodriguez and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Christopher Rodriguez, have been indicted on murder, felonious assault and abuse of a corpse charges in the death of Jordan Rodriguez. Both have pleaded not guilty.
Authorities in December found the boy's body buried in bags in the yard of the child's home.
Court documents say Larissa Rodriguez told police she and her boyfriend buried Jordan after finding him unresponsive.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FC Cincinnati’s bid to join Major League Soccer could be in the home stretch.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati’s bid to join Major League Soccer could be in the home stretch.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The funeral arrangements for a Monroe High School student have been announced, the district superintendent says.Full Story >
The funeral arrangements for a Monroe High School student have been announced, the district superintendent says.Full Story >
State Police say the back doors of a Brinks armored truck swung open along a highway in Indianapolis, sending cash falling onto the highway's lanes.Full Story >
State police say drivers clamored to pick up cash on an interstate in Indianapolis after the back doors of a Brinks armored truck swung open and hundreds of thousands of dollars flew out.Full Story >
FPI Management, a property company in California, wants to hire dozens of people. Factories from New Hampshire to Michigan need workers. Hotels in Las Vegas are desperate to fill jobs.Full Story >
FPI Management, a property company in California, wants to hire dozens of people. Factories from New Hampshire to Michigan need workers. Hotels in Las Vegas are desperate to fill jobs.Full Story >