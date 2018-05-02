Visitation service announced for teen killed in prom night crash

Funeral services have been announced for Monroe High School student Kaylie Jackson, 17, who died following a prom night crash (Facebook)

The funeral arrangements for a Monroe High School student have been announced, the district superintendent says.

Monroe Schools Superintendent Dr. Phil Cagwin says the visitation for Kaylie Jackson will be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Liberty Heights Church at 7904 Hamilton Princeton Road in Liberty Township.

Jackson died following a crash on prom night.

Police say Jackson, 17, was in the backseat of a Tesla that crashed in the 8200 block of Millikin Road Friday.

Three other teens were in the vehicle during the crash but have since been released from the West Chester Hospital, Monroe Schools say.

The police report shows that Kaylie was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was ejected from the car after the impact.

Butler County Traffic Unit detectives were back on the scene Monday looking for any evidence on what may have caused the crash.

Grief counselors were on hand Monday as students returned to class, school officials say.

“The kids are dealing with this tragedy in their own individual ways but, at this time, they are leaning on each other," said Monroe Local Schools Superintendent Phil Cagwin. "We are certainly hopeful that the student in the hospital also recovers.”

