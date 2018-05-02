1st death reported in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - The first death has been reported in a national food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.
Federal health officials say California reported the death, but they did not provide other details.
The government now has reports of 121 people who got sick in 25 states. At least 52 people have been hospitalized, including 14 with kidney failure, which is an unusually high number of hospitalizations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the numbers Wednesday.
Kentucky, Massachusetts and Utah were added to the states with reported cases.
Health officials have tied the E. coli outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona, which provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FC Cincinnati’s bid to join Major League Soccer could be in the home stretch.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati’s bid to join Major League Soccer could be in the home stretch.Full Story >
A subpoena from Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters halted Wednesday morning's scheduled meeting to reveal the results of the Kyle Plush death investigation.Full Story >
A subpoena from Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters halted Wednesday morning's scheduled meeting to reveal the results of the Kyle Plush death investigation.Full Story >
State Police say the back doors of a Brinks armored truck swung open along a highway in Indianapolis, sending cash falling onto the highway's lanes.Full Story >
State police say drivers clamored to pick up cash on an interstate in Indianapolis after the back doors of a Brinks armored truck swung open and hundreds of thousands of dollars flew out.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The funeral arrangements for a Monroe High School student have been announced, the district superintendent says.Full Story >
The funeral arrangements for a Monroe High School student have been announced, the district superintendent says.Full Story >