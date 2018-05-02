Teacher removed for racial remark: 'Don't give me your ugly black girl face'

Authorities say a man sent to state prison for bank robbery has robbed the same Cleveland bank branch the day after his release.Full Story >
Authorities say a man sent to state prison for bank robbery has robbed the same Cleveland bank branch the day after his release.Full Story >
Even if Mueller's team decided to subpoena Trump as part of the investigation, he could still fight it in court or refuse to answer questions by invoking his Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination.Full Story >
Even if Mueller's team decided to subpoena Trump as part of the investigation, he could still fight it in court or refuse to answer questions by invoking his Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination.Full Story >
With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.Full Story >
With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.Full Story >
U.S. researchers are seeking 1 million volunteers for an ambitious project to better personalize health care.Full Story >
U.S. researchers are seeking 1 million volunteers for an ambitious project to better personalize health care.Full Story >