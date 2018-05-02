Teacher removed for racial remark: 'Don't give me your ugly black girl face'

A substitute teacher was removed from a Kansas school after allegedly making a racially insensitive comment to a student during class. (Source: WDAF/CNN)

LEAVENWORTH, KS (WDAF/CNN) - A mom in Leavenworth, KS, was shocked to learn the reason her daughter came home from school last Monday in tears.

"I got a call from the principal saying that he needed to tell me that there was a teacher that was removed from the school for using racial derogatory remarks with my daughter," said Jameila, whose daughter attends Warren Middle School.

What the teacher said to her daughter left her at a loss for words.

"She looked at her and she said, ‘Don't give me your ugly black girl face,’" Jameila said.

Jameila said the remark was made loudly and twice in front of the entire class.

"She was humiliated by a staff member, someone that is supposed to protect your kid when we, as parents, are not there," she said.

In a statement, a Leavenworth School District representative said the principal interviewed the student, took a report and removed the substitute teacher from the school within about 20 minutes of this happening.

But Jameila says it's not the first time an incident like this has occurred within the district.

"There's been ongoing problems with the staff being bullies at the school," Jameila said.

She worked for the school district as a before and after school site director and most recently as a paraprofessional.

She recalled a Halloween party in which a student was permitted to wear a costume resembling a white hood worn by members of the KKK.

"I think we need to take a look at the leadership there. All of the staff and substitutes need to be retrained and learn how to talk to children and remain professional," Jameila stressed.

Going forward, Jameila said she would like to see more diversity on the Leavenworth School District staff and a zero-tolerance policy for racism.

