Ford unveils smart window for blind passengers

Ford’s prototype of a smart window allows blind passengers to mentally recreate the outside landscape with touch. (Source: Ford/CNN)

(RNN) – Ford is showcasing a new window that lets passengers "feel" the view outside.

The smart window, which Ford calls - appropriately enough - "Feel the View," works by taking a photo of the scenery and then converting the image into a high-contrast grayscale picture, which the window displays using LEDs.

Each shade of gray on the window vibrates at a different intensity, allowing blind passengers to visualize the landscape through touch.

An artificial intelligence-powered vocal assistant connected to the vehicle's speakers also gives a brief description of landscape features as passengers run their fingers over them.

Ford’s team in Italy developed Feel the View with Aedo, an Italian startup that makes devices for the visually impaired.

The smart window is still a prototype. Ford told CNN that it currently has no plans to offer it for sale.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.