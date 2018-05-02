Authorities respond to fatal I-275 crash near Taylor Mill Road - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Authorities respond to fatal I-275 crash near Taylor Mill Road

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Authorities responded to a fatal crash Wednesday in northern Kentucky.

The multiple-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 275 around 6 p.m. east of Taylor Mill Road (near the Licking River).

Eastbound lanes were closed as of 7 p.m.

