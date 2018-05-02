Authorities respond to fatal I-275 crash near Taylor Mill Road

Even if Mueller's team decided to subpoena Trump as part of the investigation, he could still fight it in court or refuse to answer questions by invoking his Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination.Full Story >
Even if Mueller's team decided to subpoena Trump as part of the investigation, he could still fight it in court or refuse to answer questions by invoking his Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination.Full Story >
With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.Full Story >
With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.Full Story >
The video is a hit on Facebook, racking up more than 500,000 views and 23,000 shares.Full Story >
The video is a hit on Facebook, racking up more than 500,000 views and 23,000 shares.Full Story >
Authorities responded to a fatal crash Wednesday in northern Kentucky.Full Story >
Authorities responded to a fatal crash Wednesday in northern Kentucky.Full Story >