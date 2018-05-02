Toddler killed in 'horrific' crash on northern Kentucky highway - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Toddler killed in 'horrific' crash on northern Kentucky highway

TAYLOR MILL, KY (FOX19) -

Officials are investigating a horrific crash that a killed a young child on a northern Kentucky interstate Wednesday evening. 

A mother and toddler were inside a broken down vehicle when it was rear-ended on Interstate 275, east of Taylor Mill Road near the Licking River.

The child was ejected from the car and died at the scene. 

Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders called it an "absolutely horrific scene that no one can “un-see."

Sources said the victim was three-years-old. 

Eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed following the incident.

