(RNN) – Alligators are nothing new on Florida golf courses.

The large reptiles love the water hazards and like to sun themselves on the fairways and greens.

Over the weekend, Eric Drexler of Port Charlotte was golfing when he caught a standoff between a gator and a Sandhill crane with a family to protect.

“A Sandhill Crane with 6' wingspan was escorting an alligator from one body of water to another,” Drexler posted on Facebook. “He was actually protecting his wife and baby. That is one devoted dad.”

The video is a hit on Facebook, racking up more than 600,000 views and 24,000 shares.

