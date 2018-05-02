'Have some respect for people': Satanic symbol drawn on cemetery grounds

A satanic symbol was discovered at a Clermont County cemetery this week.

An inverted pentagram with the numbers "666" drawn inside it was discovered at Plainview Cemetery in Wayne Township. An upside-down star inside a circle is widely believed to represent evil or satanism.

"My mother was just buried here on the 10th and my family's been struggling with that -- especially me," Dwight Smith said. "I go to pull out and there's a circle with a candle in the center of it and it's got 6-6-6 on it."

Township officials were notified of the unwelcome markings and confirm with FOX19 they have been scrubbed clean from the grounds of the cemetery. The groundskeeper says the markings were made in chalk and it appears a candle was burned near the markings.

"Have some respect for people," Smith said. "People struggle enough with (losing) their loved ones when they die -- to have to pull up and see something like this, I'm still blown away by it."

The longtime Clermont County resident tells FOX19 he has been at the cemetery every day since his mother's funeral and plans to keep a closer eye on the property after seeing the satanic symbol.

