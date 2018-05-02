Carter's recalls cardigan sets - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Carter's has recalled children's cardigan sets because of a choking hazard.

This applies to the three-piece penguin cardigan sets.

The hazard involves the cardigan's toggle button, which can detach. For more information, click or tap here.

