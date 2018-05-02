Family unearths ice age fossil in backyard

A Utah family found the fossilized remains of a type of ancient horse in their backyard. (Source: KSL/CNN)

LEHI, UH (KSL/CNN) – A Utah family’s backyard has turned into a boneyard.

That’s after a landscaping project led them to unearth the fossil of an ancient ice age horse.

"We started to dig with our fingers and found ribs," said Bridger Hill, the homeowner.

Paleontologists believe it’s some type of ancient Shetland pony, but they don’t know how it got there.

"Well, of course it's from the ice age. It must be about 16,000 years old," said Rick Hunter, a paleontologist with the Museum of Ancient Life.

Only the head is missing. Experts said the horse was covered quickly, because the rest of the bones are perfectly intact.

Now it’s a piece of ancient history for everyone to enjoy.

