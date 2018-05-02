Parents say teen was hypnotized after prom, can't remember the night

Parents of a student at a Nebraska high school want answers after they say their son's prom turned into a hospital visit and a night the teen says he doesn't remember. (Source: WOWT/CNN)

BELLEVUE, NE (WOWT/CNN) - Elizabeth and Harrell Cox’s hearts dropped when their son's prom date banged on their door Sunday morning.

"So, I just ran out to see and when I saw Jaylin he was literally going in and out of consciousness," Elizabeth Cox said.

"I don't really remember anything. Only thing I remember was when I woke up in middle of the hypnosis and then he put me back to sleep and I fell. That's all I remember," Jaylin Cox added.

Cox and other classmates were hypnotized at Bellevue West High School. The event was organized by parents.

"You're messing with a child's mental state. That's not something I would want on Jaylin," Elizabeth Cox said.

She said Jaylin volunteered. In videos provided by his parents, you see Jaylin Cox fall twice. They worry he hit his head.

His parents believe his weird behavior that night was caused by being hypnotized or the fall.

"I think that's the scariest part. We don't know," Harrell Cox said.

Jaylin Cox was taken to the hospital. Doctors say he didn't have a concussion and his toxicology report came back clean.

"I don't know what happened, what took place at that event and why they would even allow a kid to participate in something like that without the consent of us," Elizabeth Cox said.

The Bellevue Public School District said the event was hosted by the school, but not put on by the school.

The district added that it is working with the Cox family on what will come next.

