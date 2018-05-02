Parents say teen was hypnotized after prom, can't remember the n - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Parents say teen was hypnotized after prom, can't remember the night

Parents of a student at a Nebraska high school want answers after they say their son's prom turned into a hospital visit and a night the teen says he doesn't remember. (Source: WOWT/CNN) Parents of a student at a Nebraska high school want answers after they say their son's prom turned into a hospital visit and a night the teen says he doesn't remember. (Source: WOWT/CNN)

BELLEVUE, NE (WOWT/CNN) - Elizabeth and Harrell Cox’s hearts dropped when their son's prom date banged on their door Sunday morning.

"So, I just ran out to see and when I saw Jaylin he was literally going in and out of consciousness," Elizabeth Cox said.

"I don't really remember anything. Only thing I remember was when I woke up in middle of the hypnosis and then he put me back to sleep and I fell. That's all I remember," Jaylin Cox added.

Cox and other classmates were hypnotized at Bellevue West High School. The event was organized by parents.

"You're messing with a child's mental state. That's not something I would want on Jaylin," Elizabeth Cox said.

She said Jaylin volunteered. In videos provided by his parents, you see Jaylin Cox fall twice. They worry he hit his head.

His parents believe his weird behavior that night was caused by being hypnotized or the fall.

"I think that's the scariest part. We don't know," Harrell Cox said.

Jaylin Cox was taken to the hospital. Doctors say he didn't have a concussion and his toxicology report came back clean.

"I don't know what happened, what took place at that event and why they would even allow a kid to participate in something like that without the consent of us," Elizabeth Cox said.

The Bellevue Public School District said the event was hosted by the school, but not put on by the school.

The district added that it is working with the Cox family on what will come next.

Copyright 2018 WOWT via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Report: Three Americans held in North Korea will be released

    Report: Three Americans held in North Korea will be released

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-05-03 02:41:01 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-05-03 02:46:00 GMT
    North Korea will release three American detainees, an official told CNN. (Source: CNN/Family Photos/Facebook/Tony Kim/Korean Central News Agency/Rodong Sinmun)North Korea will release three American detainees, an official told CNN. (Source: CNN/Family Photos/Facebook/Tony Kim/Korean Central News Agency/Rodong Sinmun)

    President Donald Trump had alluded to the prisoners' release in a tweet earlier on Wednesday.

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump had alluded to the prisoners' release in a tweet earlier on Wednesday.

    Full Story >

  • Video: Police inspect wires, weapons in Vegas shooter's room

    Video: Police inspect wires, weapons in Vegas shooter's room

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-05-02 19:29:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-05-03 03:03:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say they'll release two officer bo...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say they'll release two officer bo...
    The first police officer to burst through the door of a Las Vegas hotel suite where a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a concert last year didn't activate his body camera.Full Story >
    The first police officer to burst through the door of a Las Vegas hotel suite where a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a concert last year didn't activate his body camera.Full Story >

  • Memo: Pruitt landlord's husband sought EPA work for client

    Memo: Pruitt landlord's husband sought EPA work for client

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-05-02 15:09:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-05-03 03:02:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt removes his glasses as he testifies at a hearing of the House Appropriations subcommittee for the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, on Capitol Hill, Thursday...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt removes his glasses as he testifies at a hearing of the House Appropriations subcommittee for the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, on Capitol Hill, Thursday...

    A newly released memo suggests Scott Pruitt's Washington landlord sought EPA appointments on behalf of a client last year.

    Full Story >

    A newly released memo suggests Scott Pruitt's Washington landlord sought EPA appointments on behalf of a client last year.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly