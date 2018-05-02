Police: Man accidentally shoots girlfriend during 'amorous role-playing'

Authorities believe "amorous role-playing" led to an accidental shooting Wednesday in Blanchester.

First responders were sent to a residence on Orchard View Lane around 5:30 p.m. for an unknown medical emergency. Upon arrival, officials discovered a 28-year-old female resident had suffered a gunshot wound.

The only other person in the home was the victim's 31-year-old cohabitant boyfriend, police said.

The couple was engaging in "amorous role-playing" and believed the firearm was not loaded, according to a statement from Blanchester Police.

The man was holding the gun when it accidentally discharged and struck his girlfriend in the torso.

She was taken by air care to Miami Valley Hospital.

Several items of physical evidence were collected at the scene, including a 9mm Glock pistol.

The victim went into surgery Wednesday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.