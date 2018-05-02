Police believe 'amorous role-playing' led to southern Ohio shooting

Authorities believe "amorous role-playing" led to a shooting Wednesday in Blanchester.

First responders were sent to a residence on Orchard View Lane around 5:30 p.m. for an unknown medical emergency. Upon arrival, officials discovered a 28-year-old female resident had suffered a gunshot wound.

She was taken by air care to Miami Valley Hospital.

The only other person in the home was the victim's 31-year-old cohabitant boyfriend, police said.

Several items of physical evidence were collected at the scene, including a 9mm Glock pistol.

Blanchester police believe "amorous role-playing" led to the shooting:

The evidence gathered to this point indicates (the couple was) engaged in amorous role playing with (the boyfriend) holding the firearm. Evidence available at this point indicates both ... believed the firearm was not loaded when it accidentally discharged and struck (the girlfriend) in the torso.

The victim went into surgery Wednesday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.