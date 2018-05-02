Police believe 'amorous role-playing' led to southern Ohio shooting

A newly released memo suggests Scott Pruitt's Washington landlord sought EPA appointments on behalf of a client last year.Full Story >
A newly released memo suggests Scott Pruitt's Washington landlord sought EPA appointments on behalf of a client last year.Full Story >
Authorities believe "amorous role-playing" led to a shooting Wednesday in Blanchester.Full Story >
Authorities believe "amorous role-playing" led to a shooting Wednesday in Blanchester.Full Story >
Parents of a student at a Nebraska high school want answers after they say their son's prom turned into a hospital visit and a night the teen says he doesn't remember.Full Story >
Parents of a student at a Nebraska high school want answers after they say their son's prom turned into a hospital visit and a night the teen says he doesn't remember.Full Story >
A Utah family’s backyard has turned into a boneyard.Full Story >
A Utah family’s backyard has turned into a boneyard.Full Story >