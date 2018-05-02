OTR resident says she was brutally attacked after confronting neighborhood drug dealer

A woman fighting to keep drugs out of her neighborhood says she got a violent warning from a local dealer Tuesday night. (WXIX)

A woman fighting to keep drugs out of her neighborhood says she got a violent warning from a local dealer Tuesday night.

When FOX 19 visited with Shannon Mays on Wednesday she was still in a lot of pain and didn't have any vision out of her right eye.

"I got stitches in my lips. I had to go back (Wednesday). I have bleeding behind my retina on my eye," she said.

Mays was walking to her apartment Tuesday night on the 40 block of East McMicken in Over The Rhine when she says she was viciously attacked by the neighborhood dope dealer after telling him to stop selling drugs outside of her home.

He told her she needed to mind her own business, she says.

"He just ran up to me and hit me and just continued on hitting me," said Mays.

She says people were standing around but no one jumped in to help her until the man stopped and ran off.

"I thought I was dead, seriously I thought I was dead," said Mays.

She says the vicious attack is a form of retaliation. Over the years she has repeatedly made complaints to police about ongoing drug activity.

"They out here constantly, constantly. There's no way you can't see what's going on," said Mays.

While FOX19's cameras were rolling Wednesday, what looked like a drug deal took place in the same spot where Mays was reportedly jumped.

"People sit around and they see this stuff going on and no one care but me. I care where I live at. They don't live down here. They just come down here to sell their drugs and it's ridiculous," Mays said.

Though Mays says she was beaten nearly unconscious she is going to continue to speak out whenever she sees people peddling drugs outside of her home.

When asked if she was afraid for her life, Mays said, "Yeah."

"Especially after this," she said. "Because who knows -- other ones might try to get me now, but someone has to start speaking out or nothing is ever going to change."

She says she doesn't know her attacker’s name, but she has seen his face several times. She is hoping that will be enough for police to locate him and arrest him.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.