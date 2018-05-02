Report: Three Americans held in North Korea will be released - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Report: Three Americans held in North Korea will be released

North Korea will release three American detainees, an official told CNN. (Source: CNN/Family Photos/Facebook/Tony Kim/Korean Central News Agency/Rodong Sinmun) North Korea will release three American detainees, an official told CNN. (Source: CNN/Family Photos/Facebook/Tony Kim/Korean Central News Agency/Rodong Sinmun)

(RNN) – North Korea will imminently release three Americans who have been imprisoned in the country, CNN is reporting.

President Donald Trump earlier on Wednesday alluded to the release in a tweet.

"As everybody is aware, the past Administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail. Stay tuned!" the president wrote.

CNN’s Will Ripley reports that the decision to release the trio was made two months ago, citing an "official with knowledge of the ongoing negotiations."

Ripley identified the three men as Kim Dong Chol, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk (who is also known as Tony Kim). They had reportedly been held at a labor prison camp.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Memo: Pruitt landlord's husband sought EPA work for client

    Memo: Pruitt landlord's husband sought EPA work for client

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-05-02 15:09:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-05-03 03:02:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt removes his glasses as he testifies at a hearing of the House Appropriations subcommittee for the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, on Capitol Hill, Thursday...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt removes his glasses as he testifies at a hearing of the House Appropriations subcommittee for the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, on Capitol Hill, Thursday...

    A newly released memo suggests Scott Pruitt's Washington landlord sought EPA appointments on behalf of a client last year.

    Full Story >

    A newly released memo suggests Scott Pruitt's Washington landlord sought EPA appointments on behalf of a client last year.

    Full Story >

  • Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star

    Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 10:10 PM EDT2018-05-03 02:10:14 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-05-03 03:02:14 GMT
    Trump had told reporters that he was not aware of the payment. (Source: CNN)Trump had told reporters that he was not aware of the payment. (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the president repaid attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the president repaid attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

    Full Story >

  • Trump hires lawyer who represented Clinton in impeachment

    Trump hires lawyer who represented Clinton in impeachment

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-05-02 04:59:38 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 11:01 PM EDT2018-05-03 03:01:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump pauses during a during a news conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 30, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump pauses during a during a news conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 30, 2018.

    Even if Mueller's team decided to subpoena Trump as part of the investigation, he could still fight it in court or refuse to answer questions by invoking his Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination.

    Full Story >

    Even if Mueller's team decided to subpoena Trump as part of the investigation, he could still fight it in court or refuse to answer questions by invoking his Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly