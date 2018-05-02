Report: Three Americans held in North Korea will be released

North Korea will release three American detainees, an official told CNN. (Source: CNN/Family Photos/Facebook/Tony Kim/Korean Central News Agency/Rodong Sinmun)

(RNN) – North Korea will imminently release three Americans who have been imprisoned in the country, CNN is reporting.

President Donald Trump earlier on Wednesday alluded to the release in a tweet.

"As everybody is aware, the past Administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail. Stay tuned!" the president wrote.

CNN’s Will Ripley reports that the decision to release the trio was made two months ago, citing an "official with knowledge of the ongoing negotiations."

Ripley identified the three men as Kim Dong Chol, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk (who is also known as Tony Kim). They had reportedly been held at a labor prison camp.

