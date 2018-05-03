Court to hear case of Ohio man who killed 88-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled arguments in the death penalty case of a man convicted of fatally beating and stabbing an 88-year-old woman during a robbery.

Death row inmate James Goff was sentenced to die in the 1994 slaying of Myrtle Rutledge in her Wilmington home in southwestern Ohio. He was found guilty by a jury the following year.

A federal appeals court ruled in 2010 that Goff received poor legal help during his appeals. He went before a judge in 2015 for a new sentencing and again received the death penalty.

The 43-year-old Goff argues he was wrongly prevented from presenting a psychological update and evidence of his good behavior in prison at his resentencing.

The Supreme Court set oral arguments for June 12.

