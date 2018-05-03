Ex-teacher charged with sexual battery of 3 students

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio physical education teacher has been charged with having sex with three students.
Former Canton City Schools teacher Tiffany Eichler was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on three counts of sexual battery.
The indictment accuses the 36-year-old of having sexual encounters with three male students, ages 17 and 18. It says the encounters happened in February. Eichler was placed on unpaid leave in March and later resigned.
Eichler's attorney tells the Canton Repository that he is working to resolve the case quickly.
Eichler started with the district in 2015 as a part-time instructor working with middle school students. She started full-time work at McKinley High School this school year.
