Woman charged in butterfly theft says they 'captivate' her

CINCINNATI (AP) - A woman charged with stealing a butterfly from an Ohio botanical garden says the creatures "captivate" her.

Jamie Revis is charged with the theft of a blue morpho butterfly from the Krohn Conservatory in Cincinnati on April 15.

Revis told WCPO-TV in a text message that she loves butterflies and is inspired by them. The station reported Wednesday that she did not go into detail about the court case.

Police say Revis had multiple butterflies in her home when she was arrested. She has pleaded not guilty.

Blue morpho butterflies are native to Central and South American rainforests and have life cycles lasting about 115 days.

