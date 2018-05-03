Trump acknowledges he repaid lawyer for 'Stormy' hush money

President Donald Trump is hinting there soon may be an update on the three Americans being held captive in North Korea.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is hinting there soon may be an update on the three Americans being held captive in North Korea.Full Story >
Gina Haspel faces a contentious hearing in the Senate intelligence committee next week ahead of what the White House admits will be a close confirmation vote in the full Senate.Full Story >
Gina Haspel faces a contentious hearing in the Senate intelligence committee next week ahead of what the White House admits will be a close confirmation vote in the full Senate.Full Story >
Trump's legal team is going through another shakeup as it grapples with the special counsel's probe into Russian election meddling.Full Story >
Trump's legal team is going through another shakeup as it grapples with the special counsel's probe into Russian election meddling.Full Story >
A memo from the Environmental Protection Agency is raising new questions about EPA chief Scott Pruitt's relationships with lobbyists.Full Story >
A memo from the Environmental Protection Agency is raising new questions about EPA chief Scott Pruitt's relationships with lobbyists.Full Story >
President Donald Trump’s former doctor claims Trump dictated a letter describing his health during the presidential campaign.Full Story >
President Donald Trump’s former doctor claims Trump dictated a letter describing his health during the presidential campaign.Full Story >
President Donald Trump’s former doctor said Trump’s former bodyguard and a top lawyer for the Trump Organization took the president’s medical records from his office shortly after the election, in what he’s calling a "raid."Full Story >
President Donald Trump’s former doctor said Trump’s former bodyguard and a top lawyer for the Trump Organization took the president’s medical records from his office shortly after the election, in what he’s calling a "raid."Full Story >
Mueller has reportedly sought to sit down face to face with the president.Full Story >
Mueller has reportedly sought to sit down face to face with the president.Full Story >
The comments appeared to contradict statements made by Trump several weeks ago, when he said he didn't know about the payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the presidential election.Full Story >
The comments appeared to contradict statements made by Trump several weeks ago, when he said he didn't know about the payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the presidential election.Full Story >
Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.Full Story >
Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.Full Story >
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingFull Story >
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingFull Story >
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedFull Story >
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedFull Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetFull Story >
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetFull Story >
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.Full Story >
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.Full Story >
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameFull Story >
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameFull Story >
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.Full Story >
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.Full Story >
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceFull Story >
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceFull Story >
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsFull Story >
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsFull Story >