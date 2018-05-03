Police: Suspect fired at officers before chase, crash in College Hill

A driver fired at officers then led police on a pursuit through College Hill, officers say. (FOX19 NOW)

A suspect fired at officers and led police on a 10-minute chase Thursday morning, according to Cincinnati Police.

The incident started as a welfare check at a home in the 1200 block of East Way around midnight.

A suspect driving a red hatchback vehicle pulled up to the scene and fired several shots at officers, according to spokesperson Lt. Steve Saunders.

Saunders said an officer returned fire but the car fled the scene, leading police on a 10-minute pursuit.

The hatchback crashed at Kenneth and Atwood also in College Hill, according to police.

The officers arrested the driver, identified as Khayree Waller, 32.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

No one was hit by gunfire and no injuries reported.

More information is expected to be released later Thursday morning.

