Diamonds are forever? Mets player breaks necklace, scattering jewels

New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes strikes out during the ninth inning of the teams baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. The slugger broke his necklace during the first inning. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(RNN) - A slide into second base turned into a costly ordeal for one New York Mets player.

Yoenis Cespedes’ diamond necklace broke during the game at Citi Field against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

After the slide for the double, Cespedes noticed the broken necklace and threw it to the ground in disgust.

Cespedes’ chain may have become caught on Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies’ foot during the play, the New York Post theorized.

An official and some of his teammates picked up some of the diamonds scattered around second base.

“Well, the cleanup is underway after Yoenis Cespedes’ necklace exploded,” said SNY broadcaster Gary Cohen. "Asdrubal Cabrera, who has done everything for this team this year, now doing the housekeeping, as well."

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes broke his chain and then the diamonds went everywhere. pic.twitter.com/xddtbjgz9A — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 2, 2018

"They were around the base. I didn’t want somebody to slide on them," said Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera.

Cespedes reclaimed 25 diamonds by the end of the night, the New York Daily News said.

The Mets lost 7-0 to the Braves. Cespedes didn't get on base the rest of the night.

Naturally, social media reacted to the glittering play.

I wish I made the type of money Cespedes makes to where he can just throw his broken diamond neckless onto the ground like it’s nothing — Mike Trainor (@GoldGloveSS) May 3, 2018

If someone asked me to sum up the Mets first 56 years of existence in one game, it would be Jacob deGrom 's elbow and Yoenis Cespedes losing diamonds on a slide from tonight. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) May 3, 2018

Cespedes, we've all been there buddy. If I had a nickel for every time my diamond necklaces came apart on the infield dirt when I played ... — KC Covington (@FriedBasballATL) May 3, 2018

