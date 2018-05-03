Ex-Boy Scouts troop leader pleads guilty in Ohio sex case

CLEVELAND (AP) - A former Boy Scout leader in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual battery charges involving a teenage member of his troop.
Cleveland.com reports 29-year-old Aaron Robertson accepted the plea deal Wednesday in a Cleveland courtroom just before the start of his trial. He faced rape and kidnapping charges. He also pleaded guilty to multiple counts of gross sexual imposition.
The plea came after a judge ruled that prosecutors could play a recording of Robertson's confession to police.
Robertson's attorney, Jay Milano, argued in motions that a detective didn't read Robertson his rights before interrogating him in March. Milano declined to comment Thursday.
Prosecutors say Robertson was an assistant scoutmaster in Olmsted Falls when he began abusing a 13-year-old boy in 2015. They say the abuse continued into 2016.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
