Boy asleep in bed critically hurt in Ohio drive-by shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) - Shots fired into a Cleveland home have critically injured a 10-year-old boy asleep in an upstairs bedroom.

Cleveland police report a 17-year-old girl was wounded in another drive-by shooting just blocks away several hours earlier. A police spokesman says it hasn't been determined whether the two shootings are connected.

The 10-year-old was shot in the head and chest shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday on the city's east side. He was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. Three other children in the home weren't injured.

The 17-year-old girl was outside a home when she was shot in the face and abdomen shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

No suspects have been arrested.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.