Harmony recalls Big Boost Deluxe booster seats

(RNN) – Harmony Juvenile Products is recalling certain Harmony Big Boost Deluxe booster seats.

“In the event of a crash, the seat belt may cause excessive force to be applied to the restrained child's chest,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Harmony is still working on a remedy for the problem.

Owners can contact Harmony customer service at 1-877-306-1001 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

