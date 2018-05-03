Harmony recalls Big Boost Deluxe booster seats - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Harmony recalls Big Boost Deluxe booster seats

(RNN) – Harmony Juvenile Products is recalling certain Harmony Big Boost Deluxe booster seats.

“In the event of a crash, the seat belt may cause excessive force to be applied to the restrained child's chest,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Harmony is still working on a remedy for the problem.

Owners can contact Harmony customer service at 1-877-306-1001 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

The recall involves nearly 150,000 booster seats manufactured between Nov. 1, 2015 and June 24, 2017.

