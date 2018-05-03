Hash butter, oil seized during traffic stop in Preble County

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Connecticut man after a traffic stop in Preble County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized more than 3 pounds of hash butter, nearly 40 ounces of hash oil and 45 grams of marijuana valued at approximately $103,000.

On April 30, troopers stopped a 2007 Honda Element with Connecticut registration for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 70.

Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle which revealed the contraband.

The driver, Nicholas Nowak, 29, was incarcerated in the Preble County Jail and charged with possession of solid and liquid hashish.

If convicted, he could face up to 17 years in prison.

