Police ID 4-year-old killed in 'horrific' crash on northern Kentucky highway

4-year-old Dawson Elder was ejected from his mother's vehicle on I-275 in Taylor Mill (FOX19 NOW)

Police have released the named of the young boy who was killed in a horrific crash on Interstate 275 Wednesday.

Four-year-old Dawson Elder and his mother were inside a broken down vehicle when it was rear-ended by another car, according to Taylor Mill Police. The vehicle was stopped in the emergency lane on the stretch of interstate over the Licking River.

Dawson was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders called it an "absolutely horrific scene that no one can “un-see."

Witnesses told police that the striking vehicle was traveling in the right lane when the driver left her lane due to stopped traffic. The driver then hit the broken down vehicle.

Four people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Taylor Mill Police are seeking witnesses to the crash and ask them to come forward as soon as possible.

Say a prayer for police & firefighters from Wilder and nearby agencies who responded to the tragic crash on 275 bridge tonight. Absolutely horrific scene that no one can “un-see”! Prayers for victims too. ?? — Rob Sanders (@KYprosecutor) May 3, 2018

The incident is under investigation by Taylor Mill Police and Kenton County Accident Reconstruction Team, along with oversight and direction from the Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney.

