3 Ohio men indicted in large seizure of fentanyl pills

CLEVELAND (AP) - Federal prosecutors say three Ohio men have been indicted in a seizure of fentanyl pills marked as the less potent opioid oxycodone.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland says 36-year-old Gerald Bowerman, of Cuyahoga Falls; 34-year-old Emmett Nelson, of Akron; and 22-year-old Cortney Williams, of Cuyahoga Falls, were each indicted Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The men were arrested April 17.

Fentanyl has been blamed for a large number of overdose deaths during Ohio's opioid crisis.

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a statement that people who might have tried the seized drugs could have been making "the last mistake of their lives."

Messages were left with the men's attorneys seeking comment.

