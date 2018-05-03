Extreme cut-out jeans sell out at $168 each

Carmar Denim’s extreme cut out jeans go for $168 when they’re available. (Source: Carmardenim.com)

(RNN) – If you’re looking for something easy breezy to wear this summer, Carmar Denim may have just what you’re looking for.

Social media is all abuzz about the company’s extreme cut-out jean. And by extreme cut out, they mean way more air than jean.

“Extreme Cut Out Pant is a high rise pant with large statement cutouts on front and back,” their website says.

And a couple of other features: they’re relaxed fit and have pockets.

These extreme cut-out jeans go for $168 when they’re available.

The website for the Los Angeles-based company said they’re sold out for now, but you can join the waitlist.

Or you could just buy some jeans at Goodwill and cut out everything except the seams, fly, waistband and pockets, and you’ll have pretty much the same thing.

