'The Reverend' pleads guilty but mentally ill in slaying

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man who legally changed his name to "The Reverend" has pleaded guilty to killing his roommate at an assisted living center.

The 38-year-old, formerly known as Robert Allen Reynolds, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder Wednesday. The Bowling Green Daily News reports the plea means The Reverend takes responsibility for intentionally causing the death of 71-year-old Gary Glueck.

Glueck was stabbed with a pen and coat hanger and strangled with an electrical cord at a Scottsville assisted living center in February 2016.

The Reverend was found competent to stand trial in December after a judge heard testimony from two psychiatrists and a detective. One of the psychiatrists retained by The Reverend's lawyer said The Reverend's medication was "a significant factor in keeping him on track."

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.